    Azerbaijani oil sells for $21.30

    21.04.2020 [11:35]

    Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.85 to stand at $21.30.

