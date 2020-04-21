Azerbaijani oil sells for $21.30
21.04.2020 [11:35]
Baku, April 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.85 to stand at $21.30.
