    Azerbaijani oil sells for $41.45

    22.09.2020 [12:13]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $2.19 to stand at $41.45.

