Azerbaijani oil sells for $41.45
22.09.2020 [12:13]
Baku, September 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $2.19 to stand at $41.45.
