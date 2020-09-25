Azerbaijani oil sells for $41.53
AzerTAg.az
25.09.2020 [11:04]
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.93 to stand at $41.53.
