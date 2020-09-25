  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for $41.53

    25.09.2020 [11:04]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.93 to stand at $41.53.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for $41.53
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $39.91
    15.09.2020 [13:04]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $39.91
    Azerbaijani oil price drops on world markets
    12.09.2020 [11:41]
    Azerbaijani oil price drops on world markets
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $42.32
    08.09.2020 [12:52]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $42.32
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $45.56
    12.08.2020 [11:09]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $45.56
    Other news in this section
    26.09.2020 [12:45]
    Azerbaijani oil price increases on world markets
    24.09.2020 [13:41]
    Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets
    24.09.2020 [10:40]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    23.09.2020 [13:02]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $42.12
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $41.53