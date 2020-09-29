  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $42.04

    29.09.2020 [11:49]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.28 to stand at $42.04.

