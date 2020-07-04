  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $43.85

    04.07.2020 [12:23]

    Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.15 to stand at $43.85.

