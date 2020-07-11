Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.17
AzerTAg.az
11.07.2020 [12:49]
Baku, July 11, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.55 to stand at $44.17.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
11.07.2020 [11:12]
10.07.2020 [19:06]
10.07.2020 [14:38]
10.07.2020 [12:53]
MULTIMEDIA
10.07.2020 [18:58]
09.07.2020 [23:17]
11.07.2020 [17:59]
11.07.2020 [15:54]
10.07.2020 [13:20]
11.07.2020 [14:46]
11.07.2020 [12:49]
11.07.2020 [11:12]
10.07.2020 [19:06]
11.07.2020 [16:34]
11.07.2020 [12:50]
09.07.2020 [12:29]
04.07.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [12:06]
25.06.2020 [17:36]
23.06.2020 [16:31]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
11.07.2020 [17:06]
10.07.2020 [17:40]
05.07.2020 [20:13]
03.07.2020 [19:08]
16.06.2020 [15:23]
10.06.2020 [13:10]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
11.07.2020 [19:13]
11.07.2020 [15:29]
10.07.2020 [18:08]
08.07.2020 [15:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note