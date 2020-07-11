  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.17

    11.07.2020 [12:49]

    Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.55 to stand at $44.17.

