Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.36
AzerTAg.az
15.07.2020 [14:32]
Baku, July 15, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.16 to stand at $44.36.
