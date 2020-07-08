Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.46
AzerTAg.az
08.07.2020 [12:24]
Baku, July 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.10 to stand at $44.46.
