    Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.46

    08.07.2020 [12:24]

    Baku, July 8, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.10 to stand at $44.46.

    AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani oil sells for $44.46
