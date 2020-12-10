Azerbaijani oil sells for $49.21
AzerTAg.az
10.12.2020 [11:19]
Baku, December 10, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.12 to stand at $49.21.
