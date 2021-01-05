  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $50.92

    05.01.2021 [12:23]

    Baku, January 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.37 to stand at $50.92.

