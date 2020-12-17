  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $51.52

    17.12.2020 [12:26]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.08 to stand at $51.52.

