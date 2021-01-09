Azerbaijani oil sells for $55.76
09.01.2021 [10:33]
Baku, January 9, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.06 to stand at $55.76.
