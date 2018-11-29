    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil sells for $62.03

    29.11.2018 [11:39]

    Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

    The price of Azerbaijani oil has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $1to stand at $62.03.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for $62.03
