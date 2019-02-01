    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil sells for $63.69

    01.02.2019 [11:26]

    Baku, February 1, AZERTAC

    The price of Azerbaijani oil has decreased on the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.14 to stand at $63.69.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for $63.69
