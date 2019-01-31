    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for $63.83

    31.01.2019 [10:46]

    Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

    The price of Azerbaijani oil has increased on the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.94 to stand at $63.83.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for $63.83
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $63
    30.01.2019 [11:01]
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $63
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $62.84
    25.01.2019 [11:02]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $62.84
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $64.5
    22.01.2019 [11:11]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $64.5
    Azerbaijani oil price increases on world markets
    17.01.2019 [11:52]
    Azerbaijani oil price increases on world markets
    Other news in this section
    01.02.2019 [20:01]
    SOCAR Turkey Energy, Turkish Gubretas to set up joint venture
    01.02.2019 [12:16]
    Oil price on world markets
    01.02.2019 [11:26]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $63.69
    31.01.2019 [10:45]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $63.83