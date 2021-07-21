  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $69.32

    21.07.2021 [13:42]

    Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.01 to stand at $69.32.

