    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for $70,95

    25.05.2019 [13:28]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.05 to stand at $70.95.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for $70,95
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.05.2019 [11:33]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    24.05.2019 [12:28]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    24.05.2019 [11:30]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $70,90
    23.05.2019 [14:37]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $74,2
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $70,95