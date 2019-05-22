    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for $74,86

    22.05.2019 [12:16]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.67 to stand at $74.86.

