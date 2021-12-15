  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $75.49

    15.12.2021 [13:54]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $1.01 to trade at $75.49.

