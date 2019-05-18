    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil sells for $75,97

    18.05.2019 [14:44]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.73 to stand at $75.97.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for $75,97
