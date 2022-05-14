  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $117

    14.05.2022 [10:58]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $3.27 to trade at $117.25.

