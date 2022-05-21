  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $121

    21.05.2022 [10:46]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2.63 to trade at $121.62.

     

