Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $66

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.21 to stand at $66.12. On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.07 to trade at $63.48, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.17 to stand at $57.33.

