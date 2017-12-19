    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $66

    19.12.2017 [16:58]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.21 to stand at $66.12.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.07 to trade at $63.48, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.17 to stand at $57.33.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $66
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azeri Light crude sells for $65.66
    15.12.2017 [17:31]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $65.66
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $67
    12.12.2017 [10:47]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $67
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $65
    24.11.2017 [11:17]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $65
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $64
    22.11.2017 [10:44]
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $64
    Other news in this section
    18.12.2017 [22:51]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor project is of crucial importance to the region covering a wide geographic area
    18.12.2017 [17:17]
    TAP contributes cleaning Osamu River in Albania
    18.12.2017 [11:03]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    16.12.2017 [19:38]
    TAP: Over 45% of route reinstated
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $66