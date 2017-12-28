    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $68

    28.12.2017 [19:01]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $1.81 to stand at $68.18.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.16 to trade at $66.60, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.15 to stand at $59.79.

