Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $68

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $1.81 to stand at $68.18. On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.16 to trade at $66.60, while the price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.15 to stand at $59.79.

