  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $80

    30.09.2021 [14:55]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $0.1 to trade at $80.08.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $80
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2021 [15:32]
    Brent crude oil sells for $78.56
    29.09.2021 [19:23]
    bp to sell 25% stake in SWAP exploration project in Azerbaijan
    29.09.2021 [14:33]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $80.18
    29.09.2021 [11:55]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $80