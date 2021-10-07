Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $83
07.10.2021 [12:21]
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $1,98 to trade at $83,17.
