    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $83

    07.10.2021 [12:21]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $1,98 to trade at $83,17.

