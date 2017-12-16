    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani oil sells for nearly $66

    16.12.2017 [16:03]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    Azeri Light crude oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.25 to stand at $65.91.

