Azerbaijani parliament speaker visits Great Patriotic War monument in Minsk

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

The delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov visited the memorial complex in Minsk to commemorate the victims of the Great Patriotic War and laid a wreath at the monument complex in Victory Square.

The delegation includes Committee Chairmen of the Parliament Ziyad Samadzade, Fuad Muradov, MPs Khanlar Fatiyev, Ulviyya Agayeva, Head of the Parliament Administration Safa Mirzayev.

Emil Huseynli

special correspondent