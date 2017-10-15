    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation attends IPU Assembly in Saint Petersburg

    15.10.2017 [11:33]

    Saint Petersburg, October 15, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov has attended the opening of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Saint Petersburg.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the opening ceremony.

    The President of Russia awarded the Order of Friendship to IPU President Saber Chowdhury. The Order was presented for a major contribution to the development of inter-parliamentary ties, consolidation of cooperation and mutual understanding between the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

    Speakers of the upper and the lower houses of the Russian Parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin also took part in the ceremony for presenting the decoration.

    The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the oldest international parliamentary organisation: it was founded in 1889 and unites parliamentarians from 173 countries and 11 inter-parliamentary organisations.

    The IPU promotes the development of parliamentarism, respect for human rights, inter-ethnic peace building and ensuring international security.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation attends IPU Assembly in Saint Petersburg
