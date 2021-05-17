Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on official visit to Italy

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

On the invitation of the Italian side, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has started an official visit to Italy, Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AZERTAC.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee Tahir Mirkishili, Committee Chairman Eldar Guliyev, head of the working group on Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary ties Azar Karimli, MPs Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Elnur Allahverdiyev, Agiya Nakhchivanli, Afat Hasanova, Chief of Staff of the Parliament Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

At the Rome-Ciampino Airport, the Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed by Chairperson of the Italian Senate’s Standing Committee for External Relations Vito Petrocelli, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade and embassy employees.

As part of the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will meet with the Chairs of both chambers of the Italian Parliament, the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Co-Chairman of the joint Interstate Economic Cooperation Commission with Azerbaijan, as well as members of the Friendship Group in the Italian Parliament and of the Italy-Azerbaijan Friendship Association.

The parliamentary delegation’s visit will last till 19 May.