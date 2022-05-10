  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on official visit to Switzerland

    10.05.2022 [11:53]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the Swiss Confederation for an official visit.

    At the Zurich Airport, the Azerbaijani delegation were welcomed by head of the Swiss legislature's protocol section Philip Baresville, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva Galib İsrafilov and other officials.

    As part of the visit, the Milli Majlis Speaker is going to have several meetings with Swiss officials.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on official visit to Switzerland
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.05.2022 [14:05]
    Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev`s birth anniversary marked in Georgia
    10.05.2022 [12:03]
    Azerbaijan's state and government officials pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
    09.05.2022 [23:55]
    Great Leader Heydar Aliyev’s strategy of national state building and modern development
    09.05.2022 [11:26]
    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on 77th anniversary of Victory over fascism
    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on official visit to Switzerland