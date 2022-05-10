Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on official visit to Switzerland
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2022 [11:53]
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the Swiss Confederation for an official visit.
At the Zurich Airport, the Azerbaijani delegation were welcomed by head of the Swiss legislature's protocol section Philip Baresville, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva Galib İsrafilov and other officials.
As part of the visit, the Milli Majlis Speaker is going to have several meetings with Swiss officials.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
10.05.2022 [12:03]
09.05.2022 [23:55]
MULTIMEDIA
06.05.2022 [18:12]
10.05.2022 [12:06]
10.05.2022 [12:03]
10.05.2022 [12:08]
10.05.2022 [11:26]
08.05.2022 [19:09]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
10.05.2022 [11:55]
10.05.2022 [11:11]
07.05.2022 [19:11]
07.05.2022 [18:24]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
05.05.2022 [11:46]
07.05.2022 [18:22]
07.05.2022 [17:25]
06.05.2022 [19:31]
06.05.2022 [18:44]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
10.05.2022 [13:40]
07.05.2022 [17:26]
07.05.2022 [15:52]
07.05.2022 [15:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note