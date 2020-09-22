Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation puts wreath at Heydar Aliyev`s bas-relief in Moscow

Moscow, September 22, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova visited Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Moscow and laid a wreath at the bas-relief of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. Speaking at the ceremony Ambassador Polad Bulbul oglu highlighted the embassy`s activity. Farida Abdullayeva Special Correspondent

