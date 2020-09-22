  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation puts wreath at Heydar Aliyev`s bas-relief in Moscow

    22.09.2020 [13:25]

    Moscow, September 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova visited Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Moscow and laid a wreath at the bas-relief of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    Speaking at the ceremony Ambassador Polad Bulbul oglu highlighted the embassy`s activity.

    Farida Abdullayeva

    Special Correspondent

