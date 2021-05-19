  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome

    19.05.2021 [11:05]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is on an official visit to Italy, has visited a monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Villa Borghese park in Rome, Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AZERTAC.

    The monument was erected under the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On celebration of the 870th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi” dated December 23, 2011. Supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the monument was unveiled in April 2012 as part of a series of events marking the anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2021 [12:17]
    Prime Minister Ali Asadov to pay official visit to Russia
    19.05.2021 [10:49]
    Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council Secretary General have phone talk
    18.05.2021 [11:25]
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with EU Commissioner in Brussels
    17.05.2021 [20:44]
    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on official visit to Italy
    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome