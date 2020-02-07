  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani pencak silat fighters to vie for medals at Martial Arts World Games 2020 in US

    07.02.2020 [14:39]

    Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani pencak silat fighters will test their strength at the 44th Arnold Battle of Columbus Martial Arts World Games 2020 to be held in the US on March 6-8.

    Along with pencak silat, the tournament will also feature competitions in judo, taekwondo, karate, sambo, wushu, kung-fu and other types of martial arts.

    The Arnold Battle of Columbus was created to offer an opportunity for all martial arts practitioners around the world to compete in a variety of martial arts events to explore, test, and share the skills that they diligently and patiently developed. The Arnold Battle of Columbus at its pinnacle grew to more than 4,000 competitors, 10,000 spectators, and over 50 martial arts related vendors and sponsors.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani pencak silat fighters to vie for medals at Martial Arts World Games 2020 in US
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.02.2020 [14:13]
    Organizers of Tokyo 2020 set up working group to fight against coronavirus
    06.02.2020 [15:24]
    China GP off as Shanghai bans 'all sports events'
    04.02.2020 [19:09]
    Azerbaijani judokas to battle for medals at Dusseldorf Grand Slam 2020
    04.02.2020 [18:17]
    Azerbaijan`s GM Mammadyarov 10th in URS ratings
    Azerbaijani pencak silat fighters to vie for medals at Martial Arts World Games 2020 in US