Azerbaijani pencak silat fighters to vie for medals at Martial Arts World Games 2020 in US

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani pencak silat fighters will test their strength at the 44th Arnold Battle of Columbus Martial Arts World Games 2020 to be held in the US on March 6-8.

Along with pencak silat, the tournament will also feature competitions in judo, taekwondo, karate, sambo, wushu, kung-fu and other types of martial arts.

The Arnold Battle of Columbus was created to offer an opportunity for all martial arts practitioners around the world to compete in a variety of martial arts events to explore, test, and share the skills that they diligently and patiently developed. The Arnold Battle of Columbus at its pinnacle grew to more than 4,000 competitors, 10,000 spectators, and over 50 martial arts related vendors and sponsors.