    Azerbaijani political parties issue statement on France’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    07.10.2020 [20:49]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Political parties in Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement on France’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    “On September 30, French President Emmanuel Macron made careless, false statements in the Latvian capital of Riga about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and what is happening on the frontline. The French President then slandered our country based on fake information and rumors, and without any proof. These statements have caused fierce outrage within the Azerbaijani community and we are fully confident that France cannot maintain its objectivity as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair," the statement said.

    "While in 1993 France was one of the countries that voted in favor of the four resolutions demanding immediate withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, it now does not distinguish between the aggressor Armenia and Azerbaijan, which faced aggression, supporting the aggressor Armenia in a biased fashion."

    “France has committed genocides in Algeria, Vietnam, Djibouti, Chad, Gabon and Tunisia.

    We are firm believers that one can’t have differing approaches to the international values. We would advise Mr. Macron against voicing loud statements to Azerbaijan about Nagorno-Karabakh and instead to approach the situation the way it did with the self-determination right of people in Corsica.”

    The parties said they believed a mediator should be unbiased and fair.

    "Azerbaijan fights aggressors on its own lands. Azerbaijan’s position is just. Our position is based both on international law, and historical fairness. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

    "All political forces stand by Commander-in-chief Ilham Aliyev on Karabakh issue. The Armenian army must withdraw from Azerbaijani territories and territorial integrity of our country must be fully restored. This is a historical right of the Azerbaijani people."

    "Statements made by the French President have seriously affected Azerbaijan-France relations. We do not regard France as a Minsk Group co-chair because of its support for aggressor," the political parties said.

    The statement was signed by:

    1. New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) – Ali Ahmadov

    2. Civil Solidarity Party – Sabir Rustamkhanli

    3. Ana Vatan (Motherland) Party – Fazail Aghamali

    4. Great Establishment Party – Fazil Mustafa

    5. Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party – Gudrat Huseynguliyev

    6. Party of Democratic Reforms – Asim Mollazade

    7. Unity Party – Tahir Karimli

    8. Citizen Unity Party – Sabir Hajiyev

    9. Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party – Elshan Musayev

    10. National Front Party – Razi Nurullayev

    11. ReAL party – Ilgar Mammadov

    12. Azerbaijan Hope Party - Igbal Aghazade

    13. National Revival Movement Party – Faraj Guliyev

    14. Azerbaijan Democratic Party – Sardar Jalaloghlu

    15. Azerbaijan People's Party - Panah Huseyn

    16. Justice Party – Ilyas Ismayilov

    17. Classic Popular Front Party – Mirmahmud Fattayev

    18. Free Democrats Party - Sulhaddin Akbar

    19. Azerbaijan Liberal Party – Avaz temirkhan

    20. Azerbaijan National Independence Party – Arzukhan Alizade

    21. Aydinlar Party – Gulamhuseyn Alibayli

    22. Republican Party of Azerbaijan – Subut Asadov

    23. Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party – Araz Alizade

    24. Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party – Asli Kazimova

    25. Great Azerbaijan Party – Elshad Musayev

    26. National Unity Party – Yunus Oghuz

    27. AG Party – Tural Abbasli

    28. Modern Musavat Party – Hafiz Hajiyev

    29. Liberal Democratic Party of Azerbaijan – Fuad Aliyev

    30. Compatriot Party of Azerbaijan – Mais Safarli

    31. Freedom Party – Ahmad Orujov

    32. Alliance Party for the Sake of Azerbaijan – Abutalib Samadov

    33. Free Republican Party of Azerbaijan – Kamil Seyidov

    34. People's Democratic Party – Badraddin Guliyev

    35. Democratic Azerbaijan World Party – Alisahib Huseynov

    36. Yeni Zaman Party – Musa Aghayev

    37. Citizen and Development Party – Ali Aliyev

    38. People's Democratic Party of Azerbaijan – Rafig Turabkhan

    39. Azerbaijan Communist Party – Haji Hajiyev and Rauf Gurbanov

    40. National Congress Party – Ikhtiyar Shirinov

    41. Independent People's Party – Aflan Ibrahimov

    42. United Azerbaijan National Unity Party – Hajibaba Azimov

    43. National Democratic Party of Azerbaijan – Tufan Karimov

    44. Azerbaijan Evolution Party – Teyyub Aliyev

    45. Unity Party – Khudadat Khudiyev

    46. Future Azerbaijan Party – Aghasif Shakiroghlu

    47. Azerbaijan National Movement Party - Samir Jafarov

    48. Azerbaijani Fighters Party – Aghadur Muslumov

    49. Gorgud Party - Firudin Karimov

    50. National Democratic Party of Cognition - Osman Afandiyev

