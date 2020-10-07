Azerbaijani political parties issue statement on France’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
Political parties in Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement on France’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
“On September 30, French President Emmanuel Macron made careless, false statements in the Latvian capital of Riga about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and what is happening on the frontline. The French President then slandered our country based on fake information and rumors, and without any proof. These statements have caused fierce outrage within the Azerbaijani community and we are fully confident that France cannot maintain its objectivity as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair," the statement said.
"While in 1993 France was one of the countries that voted in favor of the four resolutions demanding immediate withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, it now does not distinguish between the aggressor Armenia and Azerbaijan, which faced aggression, supporting the aggressor Armenia in a biased fashion."
“France has committed genocides in Algeria, Vietnam, Djibouti, Chad, Gabon and Tunisia.
We are firm believers that one can’t have differing approaches to the international values. We would advise Mr. Macron against voicing loud statements to Azerbaijan about Nagorno-Karabakh and instead to approach the situation the way it did with the self-determination right of people in Corsica.”
The parties said they believed a mediator should be unbiased and fair.
"Azerbaijan fights aggressors on its own lands. Azerbaijan’s position is just. Our position is based both on international law, and historical fairness. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"
"All political forces stand by Commander-in-chief Ilham Aliyev on Karabakh issue. The Armenian army must withdraw from Azerbaijani territories and territorial integrity of our country must be fully restored. This is a historical right of the Azerbaijani people."
"Statements made by the French President have seriously affected Azerbaijan-France relations. We do not regard France as a Minsk Group co-chair because of its support for aggressor," the political parties said.
The statement was signed by:
1. New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) – Ali Ahmadov
2. Civil Solidarity Party – Sabir Rustamkhanli
3. Ana Vatan (Motherland) Party – Fazail Aghamali
4. Great Establishment Party – Fazil Mustafa
5. Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party – Gudrat Huseynguliyev
6. Party of Democratic Reforms – Asim Mollazade
7. Unity Party – Tahir Karimli
8. Citizen Unity Party – Sabir Hajiyev
9. Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party – Elshan Musayev
10. National Front Party – Razi Nurullayev
11. ReAL party – Ilgar Mammadov
12. Azerbaijan Hope Party - Igbal Aghazade
13. National Revival Movement Party – Faraj Guliyev
14. Azerbaijan Democratic Party – Sardar Jalaloghlu
15. Azerbaijan People's Party - Panah Huseyn
16. Justice Party – Ilyas Ismayilov
17. Classic Popular Front Party – Mirmahmud Fattayev
18. Free Democrats Party - Sulhaddin Akbar
19. Azerbaijan Liberal Party – Avaz temirkhan
20. Azerbaijan National Independence Party – Arzukhan Alizade
21. Aydinlar Party – Gulamhuseyn Alibayli
22. Republican Party of Azerbaijan – Subut Asadov
23. Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party – Araz Alizade
24. Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party – Asli Kazimova
25. Great Azerbaijan Party – Elshad Musayev
26. National Unity Party – Yunus Oghuz
27. AG Party – Tural Abbasli
28. Modern Musavat Party – Hafiz Hajiyev
29. Liberal Democratic Party of Azerbaijan – Fuad Aliyev
30. Compatriot Party of Azerbaijan – Mais Safarli
31. Freedom Party – Ahmad Orujov
32. Alliance Party for the Sake of Azerbaijan – Abutalib Samadov
33. Free Republican Party of Azerbaijan – Kamil Seyidov
34. People's Democratic Party – Badraddin Guliyev
35. Democratic Azerbaijan World Party – Alisahib Huseynov
36. Yeni Zaman Party – Musa Aghayev
37. Citizen and Development Party – Ali Aliyev
38. People's Democratic Party of Azerbaijan – Rafig Turabkhan
39. Azerbaijan Communist Party – Haji Hajiyev and Rauf Gurbanov
40. National Congress Party – Ikhtiyar Shirinov
41. Independent People's Party – Aflan Ibrahimov
42. United Azerbaijan National Unity Party – Hajibaba Azimov
43. National Democratic Party of Azerbaijan – Tufan Karimov
44. Azerbaijan Evolution Party – Teyyub Aliyev
45. Unity Party – Khudadat Khudiyev
46. Future Azerbaijan Party – Aghasif Shakiroghlu
47. Azerbaijan National Movement Party - Samir Jafarov
48. Azerbaijani Fighters Party – Aghadur Muslumov
49. Gorgud Party - Firudin Karimov
50. National Democratic Party of Cognition - Osman Afandiyev
