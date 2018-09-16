    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani products to be on display at World Food Moscow 2018

    16.09.2018 [22:05]

    Baku, September 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani products will be showcased at the World Food Moscow 2018 International Food Fair, which will run from September 17-20 at the Expocentre in the Russian capital.

    According to the Ministry of Economy, Azerbaijan will present “Made in Azerbaijan” national stand at the fair, which will feature 35 companies offering a variety of products from food to fruit and vegetable, wine and other alcoholic drinks, nuts and dried fruits, tea, canned products, confectionery.

    The WorldFood Moscow embraces the entire food market and has 11 sectored areas: meat and poultry, fish and seafood, frozen products and semi-processed foods, fruits and vegetables, confections and baked goods, groceries and snacks, preservation, fat-and-oil products, dairy products, tea and coffee, and drinks. The WorldFood Moscow exhibition has been acknowledged as the best platform for introducing new products to the Russian market.

