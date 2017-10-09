    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani professional kickboxer becomes champion in Germany

    09.10.2017 [16:36]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani professional kickboxer Khayal Ahmadov has won a tournament held in Bochum, Germany.

    Ahmadov knocked out his Armenian rival in A1 WCC international tournament in November, 2016.

