Azerbaijani professional kickboxer becomes champion in Germany

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Azerbaijani professional kickboxer Khayal Ahmadov has won a tournament held in Bochum, Germany. Ahmadov knocked out his Armenian rival in A1 WCC international tournament in November, 2016.

