Azerbaijani sambo wrestler to compete in World Championship among Students

Baku, December 3, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Abdulla Abdullayev will compete in World Sambo Championship among Students to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia from December 6-9. He will battle for medals in the 74kg weight category.

