    Azerbaijani sambo wrestler to compete in World Championship among Students

    03.12.2018 [17:09]

    Baku, December 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Abdulla Abdullayev will compete in World Sambo Championship among Students to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia from December 6-9.

    He will battle for medals in the 74kg weight category.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani sambo wrestler to compete in World Championship among Students
