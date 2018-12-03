Azerbaijani sambo wrestler to compete in World Championship among Students
AzerTAg.az
03.12.2018 [17:09]
Baku, December 3, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Abdulla Abdullayev will compete in World Sambo Championship among Students to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia from December 6-9.
He will battle for medals in the 74kg weight category.
