Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers claim two bronzes at European championships

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers have grabbed two bronze medals at the European Championships held in Gijon, Spain. The medals were clinched by Nasimi Umbayev (52kg) and Bakhtiyar Abbasov (82kg).

