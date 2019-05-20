Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers claim two bronzes at European championships
AzerTAg.az
20.05.2019 [18:39]
Baku, May 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers have grabbed two bronze medals at the European Championships held in Gijon, Spain.
The medals were clinched by Nasimi Umbayev (52kg) and Bakhtiyar Abbasov (82kg).
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
20.05.2019 [21:33]
20.05.2019 [20:05]
20.05.2019 [16:58]
20.05.2019 [16:41]
MULTIMEDIA
20.05.2019 [14:16]
17.05.2019 [19:10]
20.05.2019 [21:34]
19.05.2019 [14:27]
20.05.2019 [19:35]
20.05.2019 [15:19]
20.05.2019 [11:33]
18.05.2019 [15:46]
20.05.2019 [13:17]
16.05.2019 [18:12]
14.05.2019 [21:29]
03.05.2019 [18:50]
20.05.2019 [12:26]
17.05.2019 [09:00]
16.05.2019 [14:12]
01.05.2019 [21:28]
01.05.2019 [17:30]
30.04.2019 [19:03]
29.04.2019 [12:27]
14.05.2019 [18:32]
23.04.2019 [16:33]
17.04.2019 [17:39]
12.03.2019 [18:34]
09.05.2019 [22:33]
22.04.2019 [15:47]
18.04.2019 [15:57]
17.05.2019 [14:02]
15.05.2019 [10:55]
12.05.2019 [11:12]
10.05.2019 [15:43]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note