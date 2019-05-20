    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers claim two bronzes at European championships

    20.05.2019 [18:39]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers have grabbed two bronze medals at the European Championships held in Gijon, Spain.

    The medals were clinched by Nasimi Umbayev (52kg) and Bakhtiyar Abbasov (82kg).

