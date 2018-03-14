Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers to vie for world medals in Russia

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete at Anatoly Kharlampiyev Memorial Sambo World Cup to be held in Moscow, Russia on March 23-24. The tournament will bring together more than 300 athletes from 28 countries, including Azerbaijan, Germany, Greece, Russia, Japan and Venezuela.

