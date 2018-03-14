    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers to vie for world medals in Russia

    14.03.2018 [20:24]

    Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete at Anatoly Kharlampiyev Memorial Sambo World Cup to be held in Moscow, Russia on March 23-24.

    The tournament will bring together more than 300 athletes from 28 countries, including Azerbaijan, Germany, Greece, Russia, Japan and Venezuela.

