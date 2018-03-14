Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers to vie for world medals in Russia
AzerTAg.az
14.03.2018 [20:24]
Baku, March 14, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete at Anatoly Kharlampiyev Memorial Sambo World Cup to be held in Moscow, Russia on March 23-24.
The tournament will bring together more than 300 athletes from 28 countries, including Azerbaijan, Germany, Greece, Russia, Japan and Venezuela.
