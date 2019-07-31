Baku, July 31, AZERTAC Azerbaijani servicemen have left for Kazakhstan to participate in the “Masters of artillery fire” contest as part of the International Army Games-2019. The competitions will be held from August 3-17.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani servicemen participating in International Army Games-2019 leave for Kazakhstan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter