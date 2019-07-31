    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani servicemen participating in International Army Games-2019 leave for Kazakhstan

    31.07.2019 [20:14]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani servicemen have left for Kazakhstan to participate in the “Masters of artillery fire” contest as part of the International Army Games-2019.

    The competitions will be held from August 3-17.

