    Azerbaijani servicemen to attend International Army Games-2019 in Belarus

    30.07.2019 [20:11]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani servicemen have left for Belarus to participate in the “Sniper Frontier” contest as part of the International Army Games-2019.

    The competitions will be held from August 3-17.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani servicemen to attend International Army Games-2019 in Belarus
