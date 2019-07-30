Azerbaijani servicemen to attend International Army Games-2019 in Belarus

Baku, July 30, AZERTAC Azerbaijani servicemen have left for Belarus to participate in the “Sniper Frontier” contest as part of the International Army Games-2019. The competitions will be held from August 3-17.

