  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in “Anatolian Phoenix-2022” international exercises

    15.05.2022 [15:53]

    Baku, May 15, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan Air Force servicemen have left for Konya, Turkiye, to participate in the "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" international search and rescue exercises, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    Aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force are also involved in the military exercises to be held from May 16 to 27.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in “Anatolian Phoenix-2022” international exercises
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.05.2022 [17:13]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire
    14.05.2022 [11:59]
    Representatives of Azerbaijani Ombudsman's office visit military unit
    13.05.2022 [20:43]
    Defense Ministry: Enlightening events on International Humanitarian Law were held with servicemen
    12.05.2022 [19:07]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets with Chief of General Intelligence Department of Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry
    Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in “Anatolian Phoenix-2022” international exercises