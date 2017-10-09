Azerbaijani shooter to compete at ISSF World Cup Final

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev will vie for medals at the ISSF World Cup Final to be held in New Delhi, India. The tournament will bring together 162 shooters from 45 countries.

