    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani shooter to compete at ISSF World Cup Final

    09.10.2017 [19:07]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev will vie for medals at the ISSF World Cup Final to be held in New Delhi, India.

    The tournament will bring together 162 shooters from 45 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani shooter to compete at ISSF World Cup Final
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.10.2017 [20:54]
    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs trampoline bronze at World Cup
    09.10.2017 [18:04]
    Azerbaijani triathlete claims silver at European Cup
    09.10.2017 [16:36]
    Azerbaijani professional kickboxer becomes champion in Germany
    08.10.2017 [15:32]
    Azerbaijan`s judo fighters win two more medals at Tashkent Grand Prix 2017
    Azerbaijani shooter to compete at ISSF World Cup Final