Azerbaijani shooter wins gold at Granada Grand Prix

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev has claimed a gold medal at the ISSF Grand Prix 10/25/50m/Shotgun, held in Granada, Spain, on May 20-29.

Lunev showed the best result in the 10m Air Pistol Men. Damir Mikec from Serbia ranked second, followed by Wonho Lee from the Republic of Korea.

The tournament brought together more than 250 athletes from 37 countries.