  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani shooter wins gold at Granada Grand Prix

    23.05.2022 [18:12]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev has claimed a gold medal at the ISSF Grand Prix 10/25/50m/Shotgun, held in Granada, Spain, on May 20-29.

    Lunev showed the best result in the 10m Air Pistol Men. Damir Mikec from Serbia ranked second, followed by Wonho Lee from the Republic of Korea.

    The tournament brought together more than 250 athletes from 37 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani shooter wins gold at Granada Grand Prix
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.05.2022 [17:39]
    Azerbaijan`s rhythmic gymnasts take two bronzes at FIG World Challenge Cup 2022
    23.05.2022 [16:04]
    Azerbaijani female fencer claims gold at Italian Grand Prix Sabre
    23.05.2022 [13:50]
    Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix
    23.05.2022 [13:42]
    Azerbaijani female gymnasts bring home four medals from Poland
    Azerbaijani shooter wins gold at Granada Grand Prix