  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Azerbaijani short film wins “Best Foreign Film" award at London festival

    22.12.2020 [10:15]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    Let Me Run ("İzn ver qaçım") shot film by Azerbaijani film director Elmar Bayramov has been recognized as the "Best Foreign Film" at the "Fighting Spirit Film" international festival held in London.

    The film tells the life story of a physically challenged young man named Orkhan who despite all difficulties overcomes obstacles to achieve his goal.

    The main role in the film is played by Tural Manafov. The film is produced by Konul Kangarli, Klara Brotons Mercadal, Alan Goldberg and Zeke Ramazan Geis.

    Let Me Run has won a number of nominations at international film festivals in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani short film wins “Best Foreign Film" award at London festival
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.12.2020 [09:36]
    Selected works by Carlos Fuentes published in Azerbaijani
    18.12.2020 [16:14]
    Turkey’s Mangala game added to UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
    18.12.2020 [09:19]
    Azerbaijani-German phrase book published
    16.12.2020 [15:30]
    Azerbaijani film “Farida” wins two awards at international festival
    Azerbaijani short film wins “Best Foreign Film" award at London festival Azerbaijani short film wins “Best Foreign Film" award at London festival