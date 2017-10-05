    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at World Cup 2017 in Qatar

    05.10.2017 [12:47]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani swimmer Maksym Shemberev, the four-time-champion of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, has won a gold medal at the FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup 2017 in Doha, Qatar.

    Shemberev secured the medal in the men's 400m medley event.

    He will compete for medals in men’s 1500m freestyle event on October 5.

    Azerbaijani swimmer Fatima Alkaramova took the fifth place in women’s 800m freestyle event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at World Cup 2017 in Qatar
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.10.2017 [19:25]
    Azerbaijani chess team Odlar Yurdu to compete in European Club Cup
    04.10.2017 [11:35]
    UEFA, Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency sign cooperation agreement
    04.10.2017 [10:57]
    Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 2m to Volleyball Federation
    03.10.2017 [18:48]
    Azerbaijan’s Elkhan Mammadov tops IJF World Ranking
    Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at World Cup 2017 in Qatar Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at World Cup 2017 in Qatar Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at World Cup 2017 in Qatar Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at World Cup 2017 in Qatar