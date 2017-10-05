Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at World Cup 2017 in Qatar

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani swimmer Maksym Shemberev, the four-time-champion of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, has won a gold medal at the FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup 2017 in Doha, Qatar.

Shemberev secured the medal in the men's 400m medley event.

He will compete for medals in men’s 1500m freestyle event on October 5.

Azerbaijani swimmer Fatima Alkaramova took the fifth place in women’s 800m freestyle event.