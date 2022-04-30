Baku, April 30, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female swimmer Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah has finished 3rd in the women`s 50m freestyle at the international “Grand Prix Ostrava Arena Cup” tournament held in the Czech Republic. The tournament is qualification for the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships set for late June in Budapest.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani swimmer ranks 3rd at Grand Prix Ostrava Arena Cup

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter