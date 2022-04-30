  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani swimmer ranks 3rd at Grand Prix Ostrava Arena Cup

    30.04.2022 [15:12]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female swimmer Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah has finished 3rd in the women`s 50m freestyle at the international “Grand Prix Ostrava Arena Cup” tournament held in the Czech Republic.

    The tournament is qualification for the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships set for late June in Budapest.

