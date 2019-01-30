Baku, January 30, AZERTAC Azerbaijani swimmer Maksym Shemberev has claimed two bronze medals at the LEN Swimming Cup 2019 Leg 1 competition in Luxembourg. Shemberov came second after timing 15.38 minutes in the men's freestyle 1500m event. He also secured silver with a time of 4.23 minutes in the men's 400m mixed relays discipline.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani swimmer wins two silver medals at LEN Swimming Cup 2019

