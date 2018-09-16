Azerbaijani swimmer wins world cup in Doha

Baku, September 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Maksim Shemberev has claimed gold in the men`s 200m butterfly event in the Swimming World Cup in Doha, Qatar. He secured the medal after timing 1:58.45 ahead of Hungary`s David Verraszto and China`s Yuhang Wu. Shembered previously won silver in the 400m mixed event.

